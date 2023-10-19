[In pictures] Sara Tendulkar spotted enjoying India vs Bangladesh 2023 World Cup match in Pune

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, was spotted enjoying the 2023 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh from the stands on Thursday.

The two neighboring nations are squaring off in the 17th match of the World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. As it is the first match of the World Cup at this venue, fans have come in large numbers for this contest.

Sara Tendulkar was also among them, who came to experience the match live in the stadium and support Team India.

Everyone got a glimpse of Sara after a fall off the wicket during Bangladesh's batting innings. The cameras also panned towards her when Indian fielder Shubman Gill took a fine catch. Sara was seen supporting Team India by clapping after they picked up a wicket.

You can watch the pictures of Sara Tendulkar from the stadium in the below posts:

Bangladesh post 256/8 in the first innings against India in Pune

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first. Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66) gave the team a good start with a 93-run opening partnership. Young Tanzid played aggressively and took the attack to the bowlers, while Litton started watchfully at the other end.

Kuldeep Yadav gave the first breakthrough by dismissing Tanzid Hasan in the 15th over. It opened up things for the bowlers as they brought India back into the contest with a couple of quick wickets. Litton also completed his half-century but perished soon, trying to play attacking cricket.

Mushfiqur Rahim (38) and Mahmudullah (46) played handy knocks in the lower middle order to take Bangladesh to 256/8 in 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece for India in the bowling department.

Reflecting on the first innings action at mid-innings break, Jadeja said:

"I think, wicket looks very good, not much turn on the wicket and if we play just normal cricket, we should get the job done. (About the celebration after the catch) Celebration was for our fielding catch, after every game, we get the best fielder's award and I was telling him to look at me.

He added:

"The wicket was good, with even bounce and it's flat, the ball was coming on nicely and hopefully our batters go out there and chase it down easily. You have to bowl into the stumps, can't bowl anywhere else, keep it with tight lines and bowl according to the field."