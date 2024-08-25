[In Pictures] Shubman Gill enjoys vacation in Greece ahead of the 2024/25 home season

Indian star batter Shubman Gill took to Instagram on Sunday, August 25, to share pictures of his vacation in Greece, taking a break from cricket. The Men in Blue opener was last in action during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. He had a disappointing performance in the series, scoring just 57 runs across three games. This series also marked Sri Lanka's first ODI victory over India in 27 years.

The Gujarat Titans skipper was also appointed vice-captain for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka. Previously, he led India in the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in July, which the Men in Blue won 4-1 after losing the opening game.

The Indian opener will be crucial in the upcoming home season, which begins on September 19 with a Test series against Bangladesh. Shubman Gill will also participate in the Duleep Trophy. However, before diving into these matches, the Punjab cricketer has been enjoying a break and recently shared pictures from his vacation in Greece.

In the photos, Shubman is seen wearing a white shirt, dark blue trousers, and a hat. He captioned the post:

"Selectively social > Antisocial."

Gill has played for India in 25 T20Is, 47 ODIs, and 21 Tests.

Shubman Gill to lead Team A in Duleep Trophy

The 2024-25 Indian domestic season will start with the Duleep Trophy, beginning September 5, 2024. Shubman Gill will captain Team A, which features players such as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. This tournament will offer Gill an opportunity to regain his form before the Test series against Bangladesh.

Recently moved to the No. 3 position for India in Tests, Gill has played 25 matches, amassing 1,492 runs at an average of 35.52, including four centuries.

Here’s the 15-member Team A squad for the Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill (c), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, and Shaswat Rawat.

