[In Pictures] Smriti Mandhana shares stunning photos from picturesque Switzerland

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is currently spending quality time ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The vice-captain is exploring Switzerland following The Hundred women’s competition.

Mandhana looked stunning in her latest pictures on social media from Switzerland. She opted for a printed black T-shirt, sky blue jeans, white sneakers, and cool shades from the picturesque location.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Smriti Mandhana used heart hands emojis to caption her post. The emoji expresses appreciation, positivity, love, and kindness.

Smriti Mandhana will now look to recharge herself after a poor outing for the Southern Brave in The Hundred. She returned with scores of 15, 0, 2, 42, and 2 in her five outings. This came even as Mandhana went for the tournament on the back of excellent form in international cricket, amassing 172 runs in four innings at the Asia Cup. She scored 238 runs in nine innings during the 2023 edition of The Hundred.

Smriti Mandhana key to India’s success at the 2024 T20 World Cup

Smriti Mandhana will look to return to her best in the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup in the UAE, which starts from October 3. The tournament has been relocated from Bangladesh. A total of 10 teams will play 23 games with the final scheduled to take place on October 20.

Mandhana holds the record for most runs among Indian players in Women’s T20Is. The left-handed batter has 3,493 runs in 141 matches (135 innings) at a strike rate of 122.51 with the help of 26 half-centuries. She is only behind New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who has 4348 runs in 162 games (159 innings). The top five list comprises Harmanpreet Kaur (3426), Meg Lanning (3405), and Sarah Taylor (3338).

In the T20 World Cups, Mandhana has 449 runs in 21 matches, comprising three half-centuries. She is only behind Mithali Raj (726 in 24 games) and incumbent skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (576 in 35 games).

Meanwhile, India women will look to emulate the men’s team in this year’s edition of the T20 World Cup. The Women in Blue have never won the tournament since 2009, with their best coming as runners-up in 2020, losing to eventual champions Australia (six-time winners).

