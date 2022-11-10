[In Pictures] South African legend AB de Villiers enjoys tea at a local shop in Maharashtra

South African cricketing great AB de Villiers is known for his humble nature. The latest pictures of him enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra, India is proof of the same.

The former Proteas captain arrived in Bengaluru last week to have a chat with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over what kind of role he could play for the franchise during IPL 2023.

He represented RCB as a player from 2011 to 2021 and was one of their standout performers.

ABD with friends. Pic: @ImTanujSingh/Twitter

In the latest images that are going viral on social media, De Villiers can be seen sitting on the steps of a local shop in Maharashtra, looking at complete ease in his non-glamorous avatar while enjoying his cup of tea.

ABD enjoying a cup of tea. Pic: Twitter

Twitter praised the South African superstar over his humble nature after a couple of images from his visit to the tea stall went viral. Here are the reactions from the micro-blogging site:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



An absolute humble and down to earth character. AB De Villiers enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra.An absolute humble and down to earth character. AB De Villiers enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra.An absolute humble and down to earth character. ♥️ https://t.co/hfVW6ZnjSH

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ab De Villiers with his friends in a local tea shop in Mumbai - What a guy, look at his simplicity and humbleness. Ab De Villiers with his friends in a local tea shop in Mumbai - What a guy, look at his simplicity and humbleness. https://t.co/ZA9wZT2pWH

feryy @ffspari Be it Kohli Anushka riding scooty in Mumbai or Ab de Villiers having tea at tapri, I love the way these guys are so grounded despite achieving so much Be it Kohli Anushka riding scooty in Mumbai or Ab de Villiers having tea at tapri, I love the way these guys are so grounded despite achieving so much https://t.co/7Wporhn3cr

Muktanshu  @muktanshu Atlast ABD got the Cup !!!



Viral Pic of AB De Villiers enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra. Atlast ABD got the Cup !!!Viral Pic of AB De Villiers enjoying tea at a local shop in Maharashtra. https://t.co/iKuSCGEQqT

CricFreak @Bala_Vk18

#ABdeVilliers #RCB #IPL2023 #ViratKohli𓃵 Simple , Humble yet powerful #Mr360 ABD at a tea stall in Maharashtra India , what a man he is Simple , Humble yet powerful #Mr360 ABD at a tea stall in Maharashtra India , what a man he is ❤️ #ABdeVilliers #RCB #IPL2023 #ViratKohli𓃵 https://t.co/5WZxTLOUdf

Earlier, the South African great also caught up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and chatted about cricket with the “83” star. A couple of days back, a video of him playing gully cricket with fans in Mumbai also went viral.

“Difficult one” - AB de Villiers gives his verdict on DK vs Pant debate

Apart from discussing his future with RCB, De Villiers has also been sharing his frank views on the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The hot topic in Indian cricket right now is who should keep wickets in the semi-final against England on Thursday, November 10.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the South African said on his YouTube channel:

"Difficult one. For me, absolutely no doubt, DK should be there. Knock-out stages, he's experienced, I would want him. But, here's the curveball, I would want Pant in the team as well. I would find another spot for him. I don't know who makes way for him.

"Pant has got Test hundreds in Australia before, he's got the experience, and the confidence to take the game away from any bowling attack. He can face fast bowling and spin. He's versatile, I will make room for both of these guys. You need DK's experience and you need Pant's match-winning abilities. That's my five cents."

The winner of the India-England clash will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

