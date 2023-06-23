In Pictures: Suresh Raina opens Indian restaurant in Amsterdam 

After his retirement from Indian cricket, as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), star batter Suresh Raina, has become a restaurateur, as he unveiled his new venture on Friday, June 23.

The cricket star has opened a new Indian restaurant in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Announcing his new project, Suresh Raina wrote on Instagram:

"Drumroll, please! Get ready for a culinary explosion like never before! I am absolutely ecstatic to introduce Raina Indian Restaurant in Amsterdam, where my passion for food and cooking takes center stage! 🍽️ Over the years, you've seen my love for food and witnessed my culinary adventures, and now, I am on a mission to bring the most authentic and genuine flavors from different parts of India straight to Europe's heart. 🇮🇳🌍

"Prepare your taste buds for a remarkable journey where each dish tells a story and every bite is a celebration of Indian heritage. 🎉 From the rich spices of North India to the aromatic curries of South India, Raina Indian Restaurant is a tribute to the diverse and vibrant culinary tapestry of my beloved country🇮🇳. 🌶️🍛."

It is worth mentioning that Raina's wife, Priyanka, has worked as a senior software tester in Amsterdam in the past.

Furthermore, the former cricketer tried his hand at entrepreneurship earlier as well, co-founding 'Maate,' a company that sells baby products. He has also invested in a start-up startup called 'Sahicoin'.

"We take immense pride in showcasing the depth and variety of Indian cuisine, prepared with love, precision, and a dash of my personal touch" - Suresh Raina on his new restaurant

In the announcement, Suresh Raina further indicated that a few of his favorite items will feature on the restaurant's menu. He also emphasized that the eatery's focus will be on quality and creativity, writing:

"What sets Raina apart is not just the food, but the unwavering commitment to quality, creativity, and utmost delight in every dish we serve. We take immense pride in showcasing the depth and variety of Indian cuisine, prepared with love, precision, and a dash of my personal touch. 😊

"Join me on this extraordinary gastronomic journey as we embark on a flavorsome adventure together. Stay tuned for tantalizing updates, sneak peeks of our mouthwatering creations, and the grand unveiling of @rainaamsterdam! 🍴✨"

On the cricketing front, Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket just hours after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15 in 2020. He continued playing in the IPL. However, he decided to retire from the cash-rich league as well in September 2022.

