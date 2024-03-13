[In Pictures] Team India batter Shubman Gill plays cricket with renowned English singer Ed Sheeran 

Team India batter Shubman Gill was recently spotted playing cricket with renowned English singer Ed Sheeran in Mumbai. Gill was last seen on the field during the 5th Test against England in Dharamshala last Saturday, when India beat the visitors comprehensively by an innings and 64 runs.

After the demanding five-match Test series, Shubman Gill is currently taking a mini break before joining Gujarat Titans (GT) camp for the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

Entertainment outlet Zoom TV took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, to share a recent glimpse of Gill outside the field. Interestingly, the star was seen playing cricket with eminent singer Ed Sheeran, who is currently in Mumbai for a concert.

Shubman Gill was one of the top performers in the batting department in the Test series against England. Across five matches, he scored 452 runs at an average of 56.50, including two centuries and two half-centuries. Gill was the second highest scorer in the series, behind Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"This is going to be a new challenge"- Aakash Chopra on newly appointed GT captain Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently previewed the Gujarat Titans (GT) team ahead of IPL 2024 in a video shared on his YouTube channel. Chopra opined that Gill would face new challenges this season as it will be his first season as captain. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Opportunity - Shubman Gill, my rockstar player, DNA of greatness. But this is going to be a new challenge as you will be playing as a captain now. All of us have seen that he bats well. You are making him the captain now because he is your most important player in that side, but can he captain that well?"

He continued:

"I feel the Gujarat Titans' captaincy strings are tied to Ashish Nehra. If that tuning is fine, which I feel will be the case, they will take the team forward. So Shubman Gill will have a huge opportunity as a captain. Mohit Sharma will take care of the death overs and Umesh Yadav will be handed the new ball. Who will bowl along with him, whether it will be Darshan Nalkande or Kartik Tyagi."

Do you think Hardik Pandya's absence will affect GT's performance in IPL 2024? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section below.