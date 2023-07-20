[In Pictures] Team India go through final set of preparations ahead of 2nd Test against the West Indies 

Team India are finetuning and gearing up for the upcoming second Test against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 20, at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

The players received a longer break than expected after the series opener was wrapped up in just three days in Dominica. The Men in Blue kickstarted their 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a dominant innings win and are on the lookout to complete a whitewash.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid have expressed their optimism over the team's prospect ahead of the second Test. The team members were seen applying finishing touches to their preparation in the nets. The BCCI shared a few photographs of the team's training session on their Twitter account.

Batters Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal all hit the nets, while bowlers Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar and Mohammed Siraj kept them busy. The trio of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini were also seen sharing a laugh on the sidelines.

The upcoming Test will mark their last red-ball contest for a while. Following the encounter, the focus will shift to white-ball cricket, with the ODI World Cup in the October-November window in mind. Their next red-ball assignment comes in the form of a tour of South Africa in December-January.

The upcoming second Test also marks the 100th Test between the two nations. West Indies have had the upper hand so far in this rivalry with 30 wins compared to India's 23, while 46 matches have ended in draws.

Team India aim to finish the series on a high

India are also scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies following the culmination of the Test series.

They hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match affair on the back of heroics from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. In what was one of their biggest overseas wins, Rohit and Co. defeated the Men in Maroon by an innings and 141 runs.

West Indies have made one change to their squad for the second Test. Uncapped spinner Kevin Sinclair has been added to the 13-man unit at the expense of all-rounder Raymon Reifer.

Their last red-ball win over the Asian heavyweights came back in 2002, a stat they will hope to change in this Test.

India squad for West Indies Tests: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

