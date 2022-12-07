[In Pictures] Team India train hard ahead of crucial 2nd IND vs BAN ODI

Team India are set to face a tough task against a Bangladesh side high on confidence when the two teams meet in the second ODI of their three-match series.

The hosts miraculously beat the Men in Blue by one wicket in the first ODI in Dhaka. The second match is set to be played at the same venue on Wednesday, December 7. The visitors will have to win to ensure that they don't lose their second ODI series on the bounce on Bangladesh soil.

The BCCI took to social media to post photos of Rohit Sharma and Co. putting in the hard yards ahead of the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Captain Rohit and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan looked determined to give their team a better start in the upcoming game.

The likes of Axar Patel and Umran Malik were also seen practicing in the nets, which could mean that they might be in contention for a place in the playing XI. Here are the photos posted by BCCI:

Potential changes in India's playing XI for the second ODI

India weren't good enough with the bat in the first ODI as they could only score 186. However, they could back the same batting line-up for another game so that they get an opportunity to rectify their mistakes.

As far as the bowling is concerned, the visitors might consider picking Umran Malik, who was impressive on his ODI debut in New Zealand. Axar Patel might also come in as a like-for-like replacement for Shahbaz Ahmed, as the later failed to impress with both bat and ball in the first game.

India's ODI squad for series vs. Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

