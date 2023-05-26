[In Pictures] Team India unveil new training kit ahead of WTC Final 2023

Team India have kicked off their preparations for the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final match against Australia at The Oval, London, starting June 7. The Indian squad members were spotted wearing brand-new training kits in the practice sessions for the big game.

Just before the WTC Final 2023 match against Australia, BCCI signed a long-term deal with Adidas as the team's new kit designer. Adidas' training kits for Team India have earned everyone's attention on social media.

Last evening, the Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle uploaded four photos from the training session, where the likes of Rahul Dravid, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav were present in the new training kits.

The post has received more than a million likes on Instagram. Over 2,000 Instagram users have left a comment under the post as well. Soon after, Shardul Thakur posted some more pictures from the training session on his Instagram handle.

Can Team India win their first match in the new kit?

Team India will debut a brand new Adidas kit in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final match against Australia. It will be interesting to see if the change in kit leads to a change in fortunes for the Rohit Sharma-led outfit, who have struggled to win knockout matches in ICC tournaments of late.

The last time India won an ICC tournament was back in 2013 when they defeated England in the Champions Trophy final to become the new titleholders. Champions Trophy 2013 took place in England, and even the WTC Final will happen in England this year.

The big game will begin on June 7 in London. Both India and Australia will aim to win their first World Test Championship trophy this year.

