[In Pictures] "The Prithis" - Ravichandran Ashwin spends quality time with wife and daughters

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was recently seen spending some quality time with his family ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway in the UAE on August 27.

Ashwin was last seen in action during the five-match T20I series against the West Indies earlier this month. He has been rested for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Back in India, the veteran spinner spent some quality time with his family before resuming professional commitments. Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan, shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle, where everyone was decked up for a family event.

Prithi captioned the post:

"The Prithis 😉 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 ❤️".

After dating for a few years, Ashwin and Prithi tied the knot in 2011 as per traditional Tamil wedding customs. The couple were blessed with two cute baby girls in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

On the cricket front, the Tamil Nadu-born spinner will hope to present a case for himself in the Asia Cup, with the T20 World Cup 2022 on the horizon. The marquee ICC event is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

"If you are expecting wickets from him, be prepared that it might not happen" - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin

Aakash Chopra has opened up on Ashwin's surprising inclusion in the Asia Cup squad. The former Indian batter feels the veteran spinner might not be a good wicket-taking option in the shorter formats.

The selectors preferred the off-spinner over Kuldeep Yadav, which raised a few eyebrows. Throwing light on Ashwin's role in the Indian team, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Ravichandran Ashwin – he was suddenly an out-of-the-box selection at the last World Cup as well. Here also just before the World Cup he went to the West Indies and is now in the Asia Cup squad, will play the World Cup again, that’s what it seems. I think it’s not about who is good or who is bad but the point is what sort of a spinner you need."

He added:

“If you are giving him a defensive role, he will do it to perfection. But if you are expecting wickets from him, be prepared that it might not happen. What role you define for him, that is very important for me."

India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

