In Pictures and Videos: Australia celebrate after beating India to lift 6th ODI World Cup title

Australia beat India by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Following the brilliant triumph, they lifted the coveted trophy for the sixth time. The Men in Blue were undefeated heading into the summit clash but were undone by a clinical Aussie outfit.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Australia held a strong Indian batting line-up to 240 as Mitchell Starc claimed 3/55, while Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each. For the Men in Blue, KL Rahul top-scored with 66 off 107 balls, while Virat Kohli scored 54 off 63.

Australia suffered a few jitters in the chase and were reduced to 47/3 by the end of the seventh over as David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steven Smith fell cheaply. However, Travis Head (137 off 120) scored a superb hundred, while Marnus Labuschagne contributed a defiant 58* off 110 to crush India’s hopes of being crowned world champions.

A number of pictures and some videos of celebrations following Australia’s memorable win are being shared on social media.

Here’s a compilation.

Australia’s earlier ODI World Cup triumphs came in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

“Pinnacle of international cricket” - Australian captain Cummins on World Cup win

Reflecting on the memorable triumph, Australian captain Cummins described winning the World Cup as the “pinnacle of international cricket”. At the post-match press conference, he shared his thoughts on Australia’s win and said:

"That's huge, I think that's the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup. Especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this. Yeah, that's huge. Yeah, it's been a big year for everyone, but our cricket team has been here in India, Ashes, World Test Championship and to top it off with this is just huge and these are the moments that you'll remember for the rest of your life."

"It's just every international team comes together. You only get a shot at it every four years. Even if you have a ten-year career, you might only get two chances at it. And yeah, it's just the whole cricket world stops with this World Cup. So, it doesn't get any better,” Cummins added.

Australia began their World Cup campaign by going down to India and South Africa. They went on to beat the Proteas in the semi-final before hammering the Men in Blue in the final.