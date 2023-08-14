[In Pictures] Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted in Alibaug ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli is spending quality time with his family ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 17. The former India captain and his wife Anushka Sharma were spotted in Alibaug to begin the construction of their new house on Sunday, August 13.

In multiple pictures that have gone viral on X (previously known as Twitter), Kohli was seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a matching cap and black cap. Anushka was twinning with Kohli as she opted for a black shirt and sky-blue jeans.

Virat Kohli's pictures shared by an X user

The pictures surfaced days after Kohli denied claims of earning a whopping Rs 11.5 crore for a sponsored post on Instagram. The 34-year-old is the most followed Asian, with 256 million followers on the social media site.

Kohli recently tweeted:

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.”

Virat Kohli shared the tweet on August 12.

India pin hopes on Virat Kohli for the 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli will be one of the brightest aspects for Team India at the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. The right-handed batter is in a rich vein of form in 2023, having scored 427 runs in 10 games at an average of 53.38, including two centuries.

Kohli will next be in action against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekale on September 2. The Delhi-born cricketer enjoys a sensational record in ODIs against the Men in Green. He has amassed 536 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 48.73, including two centuries with the best score of 183.

The No. 3 batter smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls in his last outing against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. India won that game by four wickets.

Kohli recently eclipsed Jacques Kallis to become among the top five leading run-scorers in international cricket. He needs 102 more runs to become the fastest player to 13,000 runs in ODIs. He currently has 12898 runs to his name in 265 innings. Sachin Tendulkar (321 innings) holds the record for the fastest 13K runs in the 50-over format.