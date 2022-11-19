[In Pictures] Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit ashram in Nainital, spend time with fans

Following Team India’s disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli has decided to refresh himself with a trip to Nainital in Uttarakhand. The 34-year-old cricketer and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma have been visiting religious places, apart from gladly posing with pictures for excited fans.

Kohli was the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. In six matches, he smashed 296 runs at an average of 98.67 and a strike rate of 136.41.

He kicked-off the Men in Blue’s campaign with a spectacular 82* off 53 in Team India’s opening match against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the New Zealand tour.

The right-handed batter notched up three more half-centuries in the ICC event, including one in the semi-final against England in Adelaide.

The cricketer and his wife visited an ashram in Nainital.

However, his efforts were in were as the Englishmen knocked Team India out of the competition, hammering them by 10 wickets in a chase of 169.

The former Indian captain, seen here with Anushka Sharma (left), was the leading run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Indian team is currently in New Zealand for a white-ball series featuring three T20I and as many ODIs.

The cricketer and Anushka Sharma with fans.

Kohli has been rested for the tour. He is utilizing the break by spending some quality time away from the game.

Virat Kohli is making great use of his rest from cricket.

Pictures of his and Anushka’s visit to Nainital have gone viral on social media platforms.

The cricketer enjoys a solo moment.

During their trip, Virushka are said to have visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram.

The former India skipper happily posing with fans.

While Kohli has been busy with his cricketing assignments, Anushka has been working hard on her movie Chakda Xpress, a biopic of former India women’s pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Steve Smith terms Virat Kohli as “phenomenal player”

Former Australia captain Steve Smith recently termed Kohli as a “phenomenal player”. In a video, while speaking about the Indian batter, he commented:

"He (Virat Kohli) is a world class player in all three formats of the game. He has struck a lot of runs and he is a phenomenal player.”

Earlier, another former Australian captain, Ian Chappell, heaped praise on the Indian star for his T20 World Cup exploits.

Recalling an interview with Kohli, he told the Sydney Herald:

“We did an interview with Virat Kohli, couple of years ago. It was a magnificent example of talking about the game. When we asked Virat about why don't you use some of the fancy shots, he said, 'I don't want them to creep into my Test game'. That's one of the amazing things about Virat Kohli. He makes all these runs at a very good rate, and he does it with normal cricketing shots."

Kohli has played 102 Tests, 262 ODIs and 115 T20Is for India, having amassed 24,426 international runs.

