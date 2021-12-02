[In pictures] Virat Kohli returns as Team India train indoors at Bandra Kurla Complex

India's Test captain Virat Kohli was back in the mix as the Test squad trained indoors at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai today.

India's second Test against New Zealand will begin tomorrow and their training session scheduled for yesterday had to be canceled due to unseasonal rains in Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to allow the players to train indoors today.

In the first set of pictures, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill can be seen practicing in the nets. Head coach Rahul Dravid is also spotted in conversation with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Shreyas Iyer is seen batting in the nets in one of the pictures from the next set, while Mohammed Siraj is seen with the ball.

Another picture showed the two wicket-keepers, Wriddhiman Saha and KS Bharat, in conversation. The final picture was of Kohli and Dravid, with Gill in the background.

Virat Kohli returns for India-New Zealand series decider

Virat Kohli took a break after the 2021 T20 World Cup, missing the three-match T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand and the first Test against the same opposition in Kanpur.

With the match in Kanpur ending in a thrilling draw, the fixture at the Wankhede is set to decide the series. India have some selection questions they need to answer, with Kohli returning.

Shreyas Iyer made a tremendous impact on his debut, scoring a century and a fifty, while senior batters Rahane and Pujara failed once again. Mohammed Siraj being fit also gives India an additional option for their bowling attack.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be happy with how they played in Kanpur but may look to bring Neil Wagner in as an additional pacer.

