[In Pictures] "You make me a better human being every single day"- Yuzvendra Chahal wishes his wife on their 3rd wedding anniversary 

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal extended special wishes to his wife, Dhanashree Verma, on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary with an endearing post on Instagram.

The couple got married on December 22, 2020. Chahal's better half, Dhanashree Verma, is a YouTuber and choreographer and often posts engaging dance videos on her social media handles.

Yuzvendra Chahal and other cricketers like Shreyas Iyer have also shaken their legs in those videos in the past.

Chahal shared a few adorable photos of himself in the company of his wife on his official Instagram handle on Friday and penned a heartfelt note about their companionship. He wrote:

"Dear wifey, From the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side."

He added:

"You make me a better human being every single day. You complete me!! Happy marriage anniversary to you, the love of my life."

"Best bowlers always look at the positive side of things"- AB de Villiers on Yuzvendra Chahal

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player AB de Villiers recently interacted with Yuzvendra Chahal in a video on his YouTube channel. The duo played together for several years during their time at RCB in IPL.

During the conversation, de Villiers shed light on the traits that made Chahal one of the best leg spinners in the sport. AB de Villiers said:

"Best bowlers always look at the positive side of the things and that's why you're one of the best leg spinners of all time, my friend. You're always optimistic. You always love a challenge no matter how much a batter comes at you."

He continued:

"I watch you in the IPL as well. The pitch in Rajasthan is good and sometimes it doesn't turn. But you still look to attack and take wickets and that's the positive attitude that makes great sportspersons."

