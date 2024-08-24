[In pictures] "Your play has been a statement" - Unmukt Chand congratulates Shikhar Dhawan as the star batter announces his retirement

Former Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand shared a post congratulating his former Delhi teammate Shikhar Dhawan on his remarkable career. Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket through a video message on Saturday, August 24.

The southpaw represented India in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is, amassing 10,867 runs across formats and recording 24 centuries.

Chand took to Instagram to share pictures with Dhawan and recall his debut game for Delhi, where he opened the batting alongside the left-hander. He captioned the post:

“Congrats Jatt ji @shikhardofficial on an incredible and illustrious career. I vividly remember my debut match for Delhi and opening with you at the Kotla. It was a dream come true and I have enjoyed every moment with you on and off the field. Your energy, passion, and humor is unmatched and you make every person feel special. From the newest kid on the game to the seniormost player, you gel with everyone so well.”

“I have learnt enormously from you. You are a gem of a person and needless to say your contribution to Indian cricket has been phenomenal. Your play has been a statement and much impactful. I wish you all the very best in whatever you do in the next phase. I am sure it is going to be Dabangful and Dhawanful. Looking forward to you see soon. Best wishes and congrats once again,” Chand wrote.

Meanwhile, Chand retired from Indian cricket in 2021 and moved to the US to pursue opportunities.

Shikhar Dhawan last played for India in an ODI game against Bangladesh

Shikhar Dhawan made his Indian debut in an ODI match against Australia in 2010. He last played for the Men in Blue in the same format against Bangladesh in 2022.

In 167 ODIs, the southpaw scored 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 centuries. He amassed 2,315 runs in 34 Tests and also played 68 T20Is, scoring 1,759 runs.

