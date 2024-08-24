Why was Shikhar Dhawan called ‘Gabbar’?

Shikhar Dhawan, also known as 'Gabbar', announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24. The left-handed opener represented the Men in Blue in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is. Dhawan's most recent appearance was in IPL 2024, where he was sidelined for most of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Shikhar Dhawan, recognized for his aggressive batting and fearless demeanor on the field, earned his nickname ‘Gabbar’ while playing a Ranji Trophy match. In an interview with Sports Tak, the Delhi cricketer shared the story behind his nickname, saying:

“I was playing in the Ranji Trophy and was at silly point. When the opposition team has a big partnership, players tend to be low on energy. But when I was there, I used to shout, 'Bahut yaarana hai suar ke bacchon' and everyone used to burst out laughing."

"Our coach (Vijay) kept my name Gabbar from there only. From there, the name became so famous that cricket fans all over the world now call me Gabbar only," he continued.

In addition to his impressive international career, Dhawan retired as the second-highest run scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League, amassing 6,769 runs.

Dhawan shares a video message to announce his retirement

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement through a video in which he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent the country. He also extended thanks to his childhood coaches, Tarak Sinha and Madan Sharma, as well as his family members and teammates.

He captioned the post:

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!"

Meanwhile, Dhawan has already embarked on new ventures. The left-hander is a co-owner of the South Delhi Superstarz, a team competing in the inaugural season of Delhi Premier League 2024.

