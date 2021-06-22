[In Pictures] Yuvraj Singh wakes up at 4 am to play golf with Ajit Agarkar & Sachin Tendulkar

Yuvraj Singh shared a series of pictures on Instagram where he was joined by his former India teammates Ajit Agarkar and Sachin Tendulkar while playing golf.

While captioning the picture, Yuvraj Singh cheekily wrote about the last time he woke up at 4 am in the morning:

"Last time u woke me up at 4 am was 21 years ago! When it was my first tour to Sharjah . @imaagarkar I’m sure is used to it ! Fun times love."

Ajit Agarkar, who is known for his golfing skills after he retired from cricket, has won a few amateur tournaments as well.

Yuvraj Singh has also seemingly picked up the sport and this is not the first instance of him sharing pictures from a golf course. Earlier in March, the former Indian all-rounder played golf in Raipur.

"Very good idea to take Test cricket to the next level" - Yuvraj Singh on the WTC final

#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 strike at the stroke of Stumps on Day 3️⃣



Ishant picks half-centurion Conway 👌🏻



New Zealand 🇳🇿 lose 2️⃣ wickets



Day 4️⃣ promises to be an exciting one tomorrow #WTC21



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/VkQdragnbr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

Yuvraj Singh praised the ICC for coming up with the concept of the World Test Championship (WTC), with the 39-year-old also backing India to edge out New Zealand in the final.

In an interaction with Aaj Tak before the start of the WTC final, Yuvraj said:

"I think it’s a very good idea to take Test cricket to the next level, I feel India is very strong because India has performed brilliantly on overseas tours, won twice in Australia. I think India have a belief that they can win anywhere, but the conditions in England are different, I am sure India should beat New Zealand."

As things stand, a draw seems to be the most probable result in the WTC final with two days being washed out due to rain in Southampton. However, with the ICC keeping a reserve day for the summit clash, there might still be an outright winner in the WTC final.

Good morning



Reporting live from Southampton



Yours sincerely,



Weatherman DK pic.twitter.com/q14tdmcXV4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 22, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar