[In Pictures] Yuzvendra Chahal poses on streets in the US ahead of India's match with Pakistan in 2024 T20 World Cup

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently posed for a few pictures on streets in the United States of America. He is in the country along with the Indian contingent to participate in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.

Men in Blue commenced their campaign in the tournament with a resounding 8-wicket win against Ireland yesterday (June 5) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Chahal was not part of India's playing XI for the match as the team management opted to go with three frontline pacers on a seamer-friendly track in New York. Even in-form left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was ignored as all-rounder Axar Patel was slotted in to increase the batting depth.

Chahal has taken to his official X handle today and shared a couple of pictures to give fans a glimpse of his time off the field in New York. He could be seen posing on the road in different mannerisms. You can watch the post below:

"Don't think we can play four spinners here" - Indian captain Rohit Sharma on playing conditions in New York

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the win against Ireland, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opined that the playing conditions in New York are not favorable for spinners. It was the reason they had to bench quality front-line spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. On the matter, Sharma said:

"Don't think we can play four spinners here. When we picked the team, we wanted to have the balance. We wanted to have the seamers in the squad early, and as we head into the tournament, the later part, the spin will play a crucial part. Again, looking at the pitch and conditions, we are looking to make changes and do what is required at that point. I thought today was a four-seamer pitch, we still managed to get two spinners in, who are all-rounders."

Looking forward to their next match against Pakistan, Rohit added:

"Don't know what to expect from the pitch but we will prepare as per the conditions like this one. That is going to be the kind of game where all eleven of us need to come together and contribute. Today was scratchy, but it was good to spend some time in the middle and understand what shots to play."

