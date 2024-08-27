[In Pictures] Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw party with social media star Orry during County Championship 2024

Indian cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Prithvi Shaw are currently representing Northamptonshire in the ongoing County Championship Division Two. Ahead of the team's upcoming fixture, the star cricketers were spotted partying with social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Orry shared a few pictures on his Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse of the fun night. In one of the photographs, the Bollywood socialite can be seen carrying Chahal on his back.

It is worth mentioning that Prithvi Shaw was the leading run-getter for Northamptonshire in the latest edition of the One Day Cup. The swashbuckling opener amassed 343 runs across eight innings at an average of 42.87.

Yuzvendra Chahal, on the other hand, featured in just one match in the One Day Cup this year. The crafty spinner bagged figures of 10-5-14-5 against Kent. Northamptonshire failed to qualify for the quarter-finals, winning just two out of their eight matches.

Prithvi Shaw and Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen in action on August 29

Northamptonshire suffered an eight-wicket loss to Middlesex in their recently concluded County Championship Division Two match. Prithvi Shaw failed to make a significant impact with the bat, scoring 24 runs off 27 balls in the first innings.

For the team's second innings, Shaw walked out to bat at No. 6 and was dismissed for just seven runs. Yuzvendra Chahal too had an underwhelming outing, claiming just two wickets.

After being asked to bat first, Northamptonshire were bowled out for 207. In response, Middlesex put on 264 runs on the board. Northamptonshire got bundled out for just 167 in the second essay. Middlesex chased down the 111-run target with eight wickets in hand to win the encounter.

Northamptonshire will now take on Gloucestershire in Bristol, sarting on Thursday, August 29. Northamptonshire are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, with 100 points from 10 matches.

