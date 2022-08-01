"In previous years, England would have played a lot more shots earlier" - Eoin Morgan rues lack of intent after series defeat to South Africa

Former England captain Eoin Morgan has pointed out Jos Buttler and Co.'s lack of intent following their T20I series loss to South Africa.

England crumbled to 101 while chasing 192 in the decisive final T20I against South Africa in Southampton as they lost yet another series this summer. As a result, Buttler's England ended the summer without a white ball series win.

When asked whether England's batting was timid, Morgan rued their lack of aggressive intent from the outset. He told Sky Sports:

"England's strength is their aggressive batting, but they looked tentative in this game. In previous years, England would have played a lot more shots earlier as opposed to giving it more thought, more calculation. You get closer to losing the game than moving it on. Trevor Bayliss always used to talk about stamping your authority but we didn't see that from England at all."

Morgan added that except his and Ben Stokes' absence, the team has virtually remained the same for a while, with aggressive batters till No. 8. That makes their capitulation surprising. He said:

"I can't put my finger on it because the personnel hasn't changed that much, other than me retiring and Ben Stokes not being in this squad, and the batters, right down to No 8, are very aggressive."

Morgan retired after England's ODI series victory against the Netherlands just before their home summer began. The Irishman retired as England's greatest white ball captain, winning the 50-over World Cup three years ago on home soil.

"We do need an honest chat" - England captain Jos Buttler

Morgan's successor Jos Buttler said that the team needs a thorough introspection, as there were palpable groans of frustration from the home crowd at the team's lack of aggression.

"We do need an honest chat," said Butler. "You don't want to overreact to situations, but you could sense the frustration around the ground with the 'get on with it, England' chants. You don't want to be associated with that. It is the first time I have heard that for a very long time, so that frustration around the group shows we weren't managing to put on the show we want to put on."

England and South Africa will now face each other in a three-Test series, starting on August 17 at Lord's.

