“In sport it is great that we can acknowledge even our rival’s success" - Ajaz Patel on Indian team's gesture after Mumbai Test

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history with a 10-wicket haul in an innings in the second Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium. The Kiwi left-arm spinner became only the third bowler in history after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the special feat. Ajaz's milestone was acknowledged by Indian cricketers and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Patel was gifted a jersey signed by all the players of the Indian team. He was also asked to pose for a friendly photograph with Ravichandran Ashwin, among other honors.

Reacting to the special treatment he received during a virtual press conference, Ajaz Patel said:

“In sport it is great that we can acknowledge even our rival’s success. It was nice of Virat, Rahul sir, Siraj and then Ashwin to get all those autographs for me on the t-shirt. Even that photo after the match, speaks a lot about the sporting world right now. Off the field it’ll always remain a gentleman’s sport. The photo came about through the idea of a few wise heads in the media team back home, some inputs from me and some from the Indian team as well."

Ajaz returned with figures of 14/225 in Mumbai. It is the best spell by a non-Asian spinner in the sub-continent. However, it was not enough to secure a win as the Kiwi suffered a heavy defeat in the test match.

"Want to be a role model for young spinners in New Zealand" - Ajaz Patel

Ajaz moved to New Zealand at the age of eight from Mumbai. He has played the sport in the land of Kiwis and wants to give something back to the coming generations. The 33-year-old cricketer hopes his record-breaking performance in Mumbai will help inspire more Kiwi kids to take up spin bowling.

“More than being a role model for Asian community, I would like to be role model for young spinners. It is very hard to be a spinner in New Zealand. I hope that after my performance in Wankhede, more children back home will be inspired to take up spin bowling,” Ajaz added.

Also Read Article Continues below

He will next be seen in action when Bangladesh tour New Zealand for a two-match Test series which starts on January 1.

Edited by Diptanil Roy