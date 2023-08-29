"In terms of fitness and everything else, he has done really well" - Rahul Dravid feels Shreyas Iyer only lacks game time ahead of Asia Cup 

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid recently shed light on Shreyas Iyer's return to the squad after a prolonged absence, which involved surgery on his back as well. The right-handed batter's recovery comes at a great time for the Men in Blue as they look to wrap up their No.4 position conundrum in time for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Iyer was struggling with a recurring back injury, which reached its peak during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar series. He had no other alternative other than surgery, causing him to miss out on the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Revealing that Shreyas Iyer has ticked all the boxes during the ongoing preparatory camp in Alur, Rahul Dravid told reporters:

"Shreyas Iyer has looked good, he has had no problems at all. It is pretty straightforward with him, he has come in and he has played, now it is upto us to give him the game time."

One of the things that he has missed is actual games and matches, and hopefully, we can give him those chances in the Asia Cup. In terms of fitness and everything else, he has done really well in this camp," he added.

Shreyas Iyer has been Team India's most successful batter at No.4 since the 2019 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored 805 runs in 20 innings in the position at an average of 47.35 and holds a strike rate of 94.37.

"He has played some practice games, but it is not like the real thing" - Rahul Dravid on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer recently scored 199 during a practice game in Bangalore and had fielded for the entire game as well. He proved his fitness to the selection committee and eventually found a place in Team India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.

He is building up his rhythm with the camp in Alur and hopes to be in the best possible condition in time for the Asia Cup and further assignments as the year unfolds.

Rahul Dravid stated that Iyer will be given ample opportunities over the course of the Asia Cup and the ODI series against Australia.

"He has batted a lot, he has fielded, and he has ticked all of the boxes," Dravid said. "All except actual game time, which can only be given when we play for real. He has played some practice games, but it is not like the real thing in international cricket."

Fortunately, now we have got some games coming up with the Asia Cup and the series against Australia to tick that box as well," he added.

Team India are slated to depart for Sri Lanka on August 30 and will play their first group match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 at the Pallekele International Stadium.