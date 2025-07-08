Former India head coach Ravi Shastri questioned MS Dhoni's Test captaincy credentials, and named Virat Kohli as one of the factors behind his decision to accept the Director of Cricket post when the side were in turmoil. The Men in Blue looked like a lost outfit in Test cricket back then, and were battered by England 1-3 in the 2014 tour, after three consecutive heavy and alarming losses.

Ad

The MS Dhoni-led side squandered a 1-0 lead after a decent beginning to the series in England, which included a win at Lord's. However, England fought back dominantly, before ending the series at The Oval by bowling out India for 148 and 94 in the first and the second innings, respectively.

It was at this juncture that Ravi Shastri was appointed as the team director, and he oversaw a crucial phase in Indian cricket. Soon after the England tour, Virat Kohli had a taste of Test captaincy following MS Dhoni's retirement from the format.

Ad

Trending

Shastri recalled that he wanted to change the way India played Test cricket and also unleash Virat Kohli as a leader when the time was right. He hailed MS Dhoni as a white-ball captain, but felt he was not up to the mark in the longest format.

"I was in the commentary box at The Oval when my phone rang five-six times asking me to take the Indian job. India had just lost the series there 1-3 or 0-4. The only reason I took it was, first was I believed they were not playing the way they should be playing, and two, was Kohli. I said there is an uncut diamond who I want as my captain at some stage. I knew MS, brilliant white-ball captain, but in Test cricket he could allow the game to drift," Shastri said on the Sky Sports Podcast.

Ad

MS Dhoni was often termed as a defensive captain, and had to navigate through a particularly difficult red-ball transition phase in Indian cricketing history. Under his leadership, India suffered consecutive overseas 0-4 whitewashes against England and Australia in 2011-12.

MS Dhoni had a win percentage of 45 in Test cricket

The wicket-keeper had a stunning start to his journey as Test captain, not facing a defeat across his first 11 matches at the helm. However, the second half of his captaincy stint, which included a lot more overseas challenges, was nothing short of a nightmare. With an ageing team and poor execution in multiple aspects, India were comprehensively outplayed almost across all occasions.

MS Dhoni led India in 60 Tests, raking in 27 wins in the process. He led the team to a draw in his final appearance in the format during the Boxing Day Test of the 2014-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Melbourne.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news