"In Test cricket if you lose moments, you lose the game"- Sanjay Manjrekar highlights Rohit Sharma's captaincy errors in IND vs SA Tests

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Rohit Sharma made some fundamental mistakes as captain in the two Tests against South Africa. Manjrekar pointed out Rohit not bringing Mohammed Siraj on from the other end on Day 2 of the second Test when Jasprit Bumrah was picking wickets from one end.

The Indian captain instead handed the ball to Prasidh Krishna, who leaked 20 runs in his first over against a rampant Aiden Markram. Manjrekar feels the visitors were lucky that the mistake didn't cost them much as Siraj had done all the damage in the first innings before picking up Markram's wicket in the second innings.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of the Test series, here's what Sanjay Manjrekar had to say about Rohit Sharma's captaincy (9:56):

"In Test cricket if you lose moments, you lose the game. Rohit made mistakes in both Tests and while it cost us massively in the first game, thankfully Siraj had given allowance for the second Test. Siraj bowling just one over when Markram was scoring and the lead swelled to 60 was a mistake."

Sanjay Manjrekar on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's Test future

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Rohit Sharma has the technique and temperament of a classic old-school Test batter and that there's no danger to his spot if he wants to continue playing. He also expects Virat Kohli to play for the foreseeable future and feels he is arguably India's best Test batter at the moment with Rishabh Pant injured.

On this, he stated (6:53):

"Rohit Sharma is still among the last of the old-school Test batters. Only he can tell us how much Test cricket he wants to play. I think if he wants to extend his Test career, there will be no competition. Virat Kohli I feel will play as long as possible and thankfully for us. This tour in tough conditions just the difference between him and the next best Test batter India has at least until Rishabh Pant is back."

India now have a long home season beginning with the three T20Is against Afghanistan followed by a blockbuster five-match Test series against England.

