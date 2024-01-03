"In Test cricket, you have a powerplay throughout the day" - how Virender Sehwag convinced David Warner to play Tests in 2009

Virender Sehwag has revealed he cheekily told David Warner that there's an all-day "powerplay" in Test cricket to convince the Australian to play Tests in 2009.

Warner made his Test debut two years later and is now close to retiring as one of Australia's greatest ever in the format. The aggressive left-handed batter has often thanked Sehwag, who batted similarly, for recognizing his talent for Tests during their time together at Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the IPL.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Sehwag said he knew that although Warner had all the "control", he lacked confidence in his skills.

"When I saw him, I was convinced that he would be better in Tests than he even is in T20 cricket," Sehwag said. "I shared this view with him, and he started laughing. He said, "I am so far away from Test cricket and in Australia, it's so difficult to break into the Test team to start with." I told him, "You will enjoy it. It's made for you. In Test cricket, you have a powerplay throughout the day. In T20 cricket the powerplay only lasts for 20 overs." He started laughing and said, 'Then I'll certainly enjoy it"."

"Later, he went on to play Tests for Australia and messaged me saying he was so happy that I'd said that to him. I wished him well saying, "Hope you break all my records." And I think he's close to breaking all my records as an opener. Except the strike rate," he added.

Sehwag said he always admired that Warner's mindset was similar to him (looking to score runs even on balls that can get you out or have got you out before) even when he played against India.

"When we played in that Test match in Perth (2012, Warner hit 180 (159), the quickest century by an opener in Tests at the time), I told my bowlers don't bowl to him like it's a Test match. Bowl to him like it's a T20, stop him scoring so that he then gets out. If you can't stop him scoring, then he will never get out," Sehwag stated.

Overall, Warner scored 1,218 Test runs against India at an average of 31.23 with three fifties and four centuries.

"Hope you're enjoying my batting" - Virender Sehwag reveals on-field chats with David Warner

Sehwag was prolific against Australia too. In 23 Tests, he scored 1,821 runs, including 10 half-centuries and three tons, at an average of 41.39. The former India batter said although he and Warner didn't speak much off the field, they had an "understanding" while playing against each other.

""Hope you're enjoying my batting," he would come and say after every boundary he hit. I would do the same when I was batting. After every boundary off my bat, I'd walk up to him and say, "Hope you're enjoying my batting." We would also do it very cautiously so that none of our teammates could hear us complimenting each other on the field while a Test match was on," Sehwag explained.

Warner is currently playing his final Test in Sydney against Pakistan.

