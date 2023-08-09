“In our times, the word was 'lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan’” - Anil Kumble on India-Pakistan rivalry 

Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble has opined that it’s important to treat a cricket match against arch-rivals Pakistan as just another game else the pressure could get to the players. He added that during his playing days the hype was such that fans might have been okay even if they lost to Kenya, but not to Pakistan.

The two Asian giants will renew their rivalry when they face each other in the Asia Cup 2023 clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. India and Pakistan last met in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In a humdinger, the Men in Blue beat Pakistan by four wickets off the last ball.

Speaking during the Bengaluru launch of Amrit Mathur’s book Pitchside on Tuesday, August 8, Kumble shared his views on the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry. He was quoted as saying by TOI:

"In our times, the word was 'lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan'. There was pressure and expectation on the players. That's how the matches between India and Pakistan are being played and the key is to treat it as just another match.”

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket #INDvPAK Anil Kumble "In our times, the word was lose even to Kenya but not to Pakistan. There was pressure and expectation on the players. That's how the matches between India and Pakistan are being played and the key is to treat it as just another match" #Cricket

India have never lost to Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. Between 1992 and 2019, the two sides have met seven times in the ICC event, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious on all seven occasions.

“I did not go onto the field thinking of a 10-wicket haul” - Kumble on claiming all 10 scalps in a Test

While Kumble has a number of legendary achievements to his name, he is most remembered for claiming all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match against Pakistan in 1999. Reflecting on the rare feat, the former India Test captain commented:

"I did not go onto the field thinking of a 10-wicket haul, though that is the dream of any bowler. However, in the next Test match against Pakistan, the Asian Test Championship at Kolkata, I was struggling to take even one wicket. That is the game of cricket for you.”

BCCI @BCCI



Watch that fantastic bowling display pic.twitter.com/OvanaqP4nU #OnThisDay in 1999, #TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 became the first Indian bowler and second overall to scalp all the 10 wickets in a Test innings.Watch that fantastic bowling display

In a stellar international career, Kumble played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs for India, claiming 619 and 337 scalps respectively. He also has a Test century to his name apart from five half-centuries.