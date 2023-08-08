"In the World Cup squad last year, and he couldn’t make the XI" - Michael Clarke blasts Australian selectors over Steve Smith flip-flop in T20s

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke criticized the national selectors for their backflip on Steve Smith in T20 cricket following the squad picked for the upcoming South Africa series.

Smith played in one of Australia's four games in the T20 World Cup at home last year, scoring a mere four runs against Afghanistan at Adelaide. However, with the retirement of skipper Aaron Finch from international cricket earlier this year, chairman of selectors Gerogre Bailey confirmed that Smith would open the batting for the side in the T20 format.

Speaking to Sky Sports Radio Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke voiced his resentment over the confused selection of Smith.

"I don’t understand (Smith’s selection) … that to me is embarrassing for the selectors. They had him in the World Cup squad last year, and he couldn’t make the XI. He doesn’t get a game, we go terribly in the World Cup. Selections over the past 15 months have been absolutely confusing. Smith not playing in that World Cup, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. There’s just no accountability. It’s just swept under the carpet. I feel like I’m just watching a different game," said Clarke.

The 2015 World-cup winning skipper was puzzled by Smith's selection and the thought process behind it, considering the star batter doesn't play any T20 cricket around the globe.

"I don’t know what they’re thinking with Smithy in the T20s. I don’t think he’s playing any other T20 cricket around the world. He’s not getting a gig in the IPL, didn’t get picked up there. He must still want to play though," added Clarke.

Smith endured a dismal 2022 season in the shortest format for Australia, scoring only 145 runs in 11 games at an average of 18.12 and a 119.83 strike rate.

However, fortunes turned around for the 34-year-old, who had an incredible final stage of the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers. He scored 346 runs in five games opening the batting at a resounding average of 86.50 with a 174.75 strike rate.

Mitchell Marsh to lead Australia in T20I series against South Africa

Marsh has been among Australia's most in-form batters over the last two years.

Big-hitting all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will lead a 14-man Australian squad in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, as announced by Cricket Australia on August 7.

Aaron Finch, who captained the side for several years, bid farewell to international cricket earlier this year following Australia's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign at home in 2022.

On the other hand, Marsh has been in magnificent form recently, including a scintillating ODI series in India earlier this year and the recently concluded Ashes.

Also included in the 14-man squad are three uncapped players- Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, and Matt Short, selected based on their outstanding performances in the BBL.

The senior pace troika of Pat Cummins, Starc, and Josh Hazlewood have been rested as part of workload management following a brutal English summer and with the upcoming ODI World Cup in mind. Cummins also suffered a left wrist fracture in the final Ashes Test that requires a six-week recovery period.

The three-match T20I series against South Africa at Durban on August 30.

Australia's T20I squad against South Africa

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.