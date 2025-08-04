"Incredibly brave; He has been superb" - Fans react to Chris Woakes walking out to bat with his arm in a sling in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England seamer Chris Woakes garnered a lot of applause from fans of all quarters for being brave enough to walk out with his arm in a sling when England were reduced to 357/9. The hosts were chasing 374 against India in the fifth and final Test played at The Oval on Monday, August 4.Although he did not face a ball and was shielded by Gus Atkinson, who farmed most of the strike, fans on the social media site X noted Woakes' grimacing gestures. He was clearly in pain while standing at the non-striker's end, more so when running between the wickets. His arm was in a sling as he had dislocated his shoulder while fielding earlier in the Test.Here is the video of Woakes walking out to bat:Here is how fans reacted to it:&quot;Incredibly brave. Woakes has been superb throughout the series. Given his limitations on flat wickets n he’s not as young anymore. He gave it his all including this final effort with coming out to bat,&quot; said a supporter.Here are some other reactions:&quot;Take a bow to Woakes! I didn’t want him to face the ball, and credit to Atkinson! (sic),&quot; wrote another.&quot;Unlucky lads, great series. Great respect to Woakes,&quot; tweeted a supporter.&quot;Irrespective of the result. Let's all appreciate woakes for his commitment (sic),&quot; expressed a fan.&quot;Great spirit but should never have been in that position, some of those higher up the batting order failed miserably,&quot; commiserated a supporter.Chris Woakes' bravery fails to win England the fifth TestWoakes' bravery could not win England the Test, however, as Atkinson was eventually bowled out by Mohammed Siraj. India won the Test by six runs, with Hyderabad pacer Siraj leading the way with figures of 5/104.Although Atkinson and Woakes built a partnership of ten runs, they could not come to terms with the raw pace and accuracy displayed by Siraj from one end and his bowling partner Prasidh Krishna from the other.This will be seen as one of the greatest collapses ever in the history of the sport, with England dominating proceedings on Day 4. They were 332/4 at one stage of this innings, only to lose six wickets for 35 more runs and hand India the Test. India drew the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.