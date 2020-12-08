Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha made a defiant 54 not out to ensure a draw for India A in the three-day practice match against Australia A in Sydney on Tuesday.

Having conceded a lead of 59 runs on the first innings, India A crumbled to 143 for 9 in their second innings and were in serious danger of losing the three-day match. However, an unbroken 10th wicket partnership of 46 runs between wicket-keeper batsman Saha and last man Kartik Tyagi saved them from major embarrassment.

Saha stood out for India amid the ruins, scoring an unbeaten 54 from 100 balls. He hit seven fours during his knock, withstanding the Australia A challenge.

Number eleven batsman Tyagi also displayed commendable resilience in his 27-ball stay to score 2 runs. India A declared their second innings on 189 for 9, with a handy lead of 130.

Umesh Yadav clean bowled Joe Burns for a duck in the first over of Australia A’s second innings. Australia A scored 52 for 1 in their second innings in 15 overs as the match ended in a draw.

In a moment of concern, Australia A opener Will Pucovski had to retire hurt for 23 after being struck on the helmet by a short one from Kartik Tyagi.

India A batting crumbles after quick start

The young opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill got India A off to a swift start in the second innings. However, once they were separated, the India A batting line-up came unstuck. Pacer Mark Steketee ran through the opposition, finishing with 5 for 37.

All-rounder Cameron Green added two wickets to his first-innings century while Micheal Neser also chipped in with two scalps.

Shaw and Gill added 37 for the first wicket in 6.5 overs. The former was the first to go, caught by Pucovski off Green. Cheteshwar Pujara then fell for an eight-ball duck, bowled by Neser.

Gill was the third wicket to fall. He made a quickfire 29 from 24 before becoming Green’s second victim. Hanuma Vihari and skipper Ajinkya Rahane featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 54. However, both were dismissed in the 20s. Vihari was caught off the bowling of Neser for 28 while Rahane was trapped lbw by Steketee for the same score.

The lower order couldn’t contribute much as Ravichandran Ashwin (8), Kuldeep Yadav (0), Umesh Yadav (11) and Mohammed Siraj (0) all fell to Steketee.

Saha then took matters into his own hands, and with some help from Tyagi, steered India to safety.

Earlier, in the day, resuming their first innings on 286/8, Australia A declared with the score reading 306 for 9. Green remained unbeaten on 125 from 202 balls.