"Ind cap shouldn't be given easily & quickly; should be earned" - Former India opener Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels that selectors have been a bit too lenient over the past few months in giving India debuts to players. Some uncapped players, on the basis of just one good IPL season, were fast-tracked into the Indian team.

However, Jaffer feels that these players need to then go and prove themselves even in domestic cricket, and that too for multiple seasons before they are deemed fit to represent the national team.

The former cricketer took to Twitter to opine on this and here's what he tweeted:

"Selectors don't need to pick whoever does well in their 1st IPL season. Let them perform consistently for 2-3 seasons in FC too. Let them be fully ready. That's a reason we confuse ourselves with selection dilemma. Ind cap shouldn't be given easily & quickly. It should be earned."

Uncapped players who could debut for India against Bangladesh

There are three uncapped players in the squad traveling to Bangladesh for the upcoming ODI series - Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi and Kuldeep Sen. The trio were impressive in the IPL 2022 season, but more importantly, have also done well consistently in domestic cricket.

Patidar played a crucial role in Madhya Pradesh's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph and also showed in the IPL that he has the counter-attacking game to take down the opposition. Tripathi has been a stalwart for Maharashtra over the past few years and has been scoring a truckload of runs in domestic cricket.

Sen has impressed one and all with his express pace and could well be fast-tracked into the playing XI like fellow speedster Umran Malik.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

