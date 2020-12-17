IND v AUS 2020, 1st Test: India's fall of wickets on Day 1 [Watch]

India finished Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at 233/6. Virat Kohli top-scored for the visitors on Day 1 with 74(180) before being run out by Josh Hazlewood.

India looked comfortable for a major part of the day but their innings slightly fell apart in the latter half of the day. Let's take a look at all the wickets to fall on Day 1.

How did the India batsmen lose their wickets on Day 1?

Prithvi Shaw b Starc 0(2)

Prithvi Shaw was the first batsman to be dismissed for India on Day 1 after Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Mitchell Starc got the wicket of the Mumbaikar off just the second ball of the day.

Shaw was once again found guilty of leaving a big gap between bat and pad early on in the innings. Starc was keen to exploit this gap by pitching one up and getting it to nip back in and managed to shatter Shaw's stumps.

There has been a lot of debate over Shaw's position coming into this contest, but India decided to back him over Gill for this Test match. This dismissal, though, hasn't helped his case and India would be wanting him to come good in the second dig.

Mayank Agarwal b Cummins 17(40)

Patty with a peach!



Through the gate of Agarwal with a wonderful delivery! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZQjeHEHyuI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

Mayank Agarwal was the second man out for India on Day 1. Agarwal, who looked very solid in his 40-ball stay, was out bowled to Pat Cummins. Agarwal couldn't have done much about that delivery as it seemed to have nipped back in considerably after pitching.

Agarwal could have done a little better if he didn't commit totally to the first line of the ball but it was a gem from Pat Cummins.

Agarwal stitched a 32-run stand with Pujara for the second wicket before he was dismissed. That was very crucial in the context of the game as it weathered the storm for India after the early dismissal of Shaw.

Cheteshwar Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43(160)

The resistance is over!



Nathan Lyon puts up the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara following a review.



That's the 10th time Lyon has dismissed Pujara in Test cricket 👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UlJkRKrbkO — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 17, 2020

India's hero from Down Under last time around, Cheteshwar Pujara, was back to grinding it out on Day 1. Pujara, who looked fairly comfortable for a major part of his stay, was out caught to Lyon by Labuschagne at leg slip. This one got a little extra bounce from a length, and Pujara couldn't quite negotiate it.

Pujara was part of a crucial 68-run stand with the Indian captain before he was dismissed. The duo survived some very tough spells where run-making was very hard. Pujara would have been gutted to get out at the time he did as he was slowly starting to reap the runs for his long vigil at the middle.

Virat Kohli run out (Hazlewood/Lyon) 74(180)

Nightmare scenario for India, pure joy for Australia!



Virat Kohli is run out after a mix up with Ajinkya Rahane! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YdQdMrMtPh — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

The biggest moment of Day 1 arguably as it completely opened up the Indian innings for the Aussies was the captain's run out. Kohli, who looked very comfortable after batting for a really long time, was out due to no fault of his.

Rahane played the forward defence and called Kohli through for a single and then decided against it but the Indian captain was already halfway down and had no chance to make it back in time.

Kohli was understandably very disappointed but walked off quietly after the run-out. The duo was starting to look really good and India would have liked both of them to be there against the new ball.

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Mitchell Starc 42(92)

Rahane's dismissal was always on the cards after he ran out the Indian captain some time earlier. He never really looked comfortable after the Kohli dismissal which in turn lead to a lapse in concentration.

Rahane looked very comfortable in the time he was in, playing the quick bowlers and Lyon fairly comfortably. He was very decisive with his footwork throughout.

Just like the Kohli dismissal, Rahane's wicket came at the wrong time too for India as he needed to be there with Vihari after the captain's dismissal. It was a decent knock from the vice-captain when you look at it in isolation.

Hanuma Vihari lbw b Hazlewood 16(25)

Hanuma Vihari was the last man dismissed for India on Day 2. Vihari was vulnerable to the nip-back from Hazlewood as he seemed to have his foot planted in the crease. A lack of footwork led to his downfall as he was struck on the pads, making for quite a straightforward decision for the umpire.

Vihari managed to get 16 but he will be mightily disappointed at the way he got out. He is considered as a major part of this batting order keeping in mind the long tail but he failed to perform this time around.