IND v AUS 2020, 3rd ODI: Who won today’s India vs Australia match?

Team India survived yet another scintillating display of hitting from Glenn Maxwell to avoid a whitewash in the three-match ODI series at Canberra.

Maxwell launched four sixes and three fours in his 38-ball 59, and cleared the field with ease to leave India anxious. A full and straight ball from Jasprit Bumrah saw Maxwell’s stumps shattered, as the ‘Big Show’ made room but completely missed the ball. India heaved a sigh of relief and edged Australia by 13 runs.

Earlier, Team India all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja featured in a sizzling 150-run stand for the sixth wicket to lift the visitors to 302 for 5, which proved beyond Australia’s reach on the day.

Debutant T. Natarajan got India the first breakthrough in the defence of 302, as makeshift opener Marnus Labuschagne bottom-edged a short ball on to the stumps for 7.

The biggest moment of the day, though, came when Team India managed to see the back of the incredible Steve Smith (7). It was a moment of pure luck, as Smith was strangled down the leg-side by Shardul Thakur.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch held the chase together for the hosts, aided by India’s poor fielding and multiple strokes of fortune. Finch was dropped in the slips by Shikhar Dhawan off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling when he was in his 20s. Not long after, Bumrah reprieved him off his own bowling.

Finch was also lucky to survive a run out as Pandya missed a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. The burly batsman celebrated his fortuitous day by slog sweeping Ravindra Jadeja for six to complete his fifty.

Just when it seemed Finch would make Team India pay for their mistakes, he holed out at long on for 75 to none other than Dhawan. With Moises Henriques and debutant Cameron Green falling in their 20s, Team India held the upper hand at 158 for 5.

A steadying 52-run stand between Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell kept Australia’s hopes alive until a bad mix-up saw the former perishing for 38.

Pandya, Jadeja’s big-hitting exhibition boosts Team India’s morale

Hardik Pandya. Pic: ICC/Twitter

Pandya (92 not out from 76) and Jadeja (66 not out from 50) came together with the score reading 152 for 5, with Team India skipper Virat Kohli having been dismissed for 63.

The duo began slowly, rotating the strike with ones and twos, well aware that they were the last recognised batting pair. It was only in the last five overs that they opened up. But when they did, there was no stopping them.

Both Pandya and Jadeja took a special liking to pace bowler Sean Abbott, who was playing his first match of the series. Pandya blasted Abbott for two fours and a six as 17 came in the 46th over. Aaron Finch persisted with Abbott, and Jadeja helped himself to a few more big hits as 19 came off the 48th over.

India took 76 off the last five overs to finish on a high. Josh Hazlewood also went for a few in the end overs, finishing with 1 for 66.

A score of 300 looked like a distant dream when Kohli fell to Hazlewood again, after having crossed his half-century. The Indian captain poked at one outside off stump, and although there was no appeal from Hazlewood or the keeper, Aussie skipper Finch went for the review. Ultra-edge showed a spike and Kohli was back in the hut earlier than India would have liked.

After finally winning the toss, Kohli would've hoped for a professional batting effort. But it seemed too much to ask for, as Team India batsmen kept getting in and getting out.

Dhawan (16) played a couple of handsome strokes before chipping Abbott straight to cover. Coming in for Mayank Agarwal, the talented Shubman Gill looked the part during his 33 from 39, but gave it away with a needless sweep.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul too failed to deliver for Team India as they stumbled to 123 for 4. Kohli then began the recovery for India with an assured fifty before Pandya and Jadeja teed off at the end.

Who was the Man of the Match?

Thakur (3/51) put up a memorable display in his first match of the series. While he was lucky with the Smith dismissal, the wickets of Henriques and Abbott were well earned. Finch also rode his luck for a plucky 75, while Jadeja was fantastic with an unbeaten 66 from 50.

Pandya, though, had to be named the Man of the Match. He came in with Team India with a very tricky position, and held back his natural game for the team’s cause. And when the time was right to attack, he opened up and hit some scintillating strokes to reiterate he is good enough to play as a pure batsman for Team India.