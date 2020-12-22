IND V AUS 2020: 'A world-class performer'- Steve Smith praises Ravichandran Ashwin

Australian batsman Steve Smith called Ravichandran Ashwin a 'world-class performer' and shed light on how the spinner outfoxed him in the first Test in Adelaide.

Smith scored only one run off 28 balls before being undone by Ashwin's straighter delivery, which took the edge and was safely pouched by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

With all the focus on seam bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin returned with figures of 18-3-55-4 in the first innings of the Adelaide Test.

''No (when asked about if his dismissal was a case of preparing too hard for the pace battery of India), I just knicked one that didn’t spin, unfortunately, that happens sometimes. I thought it was pretty well bowled, to be honest. The two balls prior spun a bit and got a bit grip of the wicket and the next one was kind of sidespin which skidded off. I didn’t play as well as I would have liked. It was some decent bowling. '' Steve Smith said.

''He is a good bowler; he has played a lot of cricket now. He is a world-class performer. I know he got the better of me the other day. Hopefully, I will learn something and move forward. And play him a little bit better in the next game.'' Smith added further.

Straight back to Ashwin for a simple catch 😳



Travis Head goes cheaply and Australia in strife #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bOG0GSbQL6 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin was surprisingly the pick of the bowlers in the first innings of the first Test for India, picking up four wickets including the prized scalp of Steve Smith.

The wicket of Smith certainly mattered a lot to the off-spinner as he went into a 'Tahir-style' celebration after Smith was dismissed cheaply.

Ravichandran Ashwin needs to step up with the bat

Ravichandran Ashwin will have a huge role to play if India are to stage a comeback in the four-match Test series after being 1-0 down.

Apart from his bowling, the Indian team management will also hope that Ashwin can contribute with the bat lower down the order. The Indian seamers are far from being all-rounders; hence Ashwin will need to step up with the bat as well.