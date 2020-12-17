IND V AUS 2020: 'As a bowler you get frustrated'-Brett Lee praises Cheteshwar Pujara for his 'block-a-thon'

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee talked about the impact a batsman like Cheteshwar Pujara can have on a bowling unit. The 44-year-old shed light on how bowling to a player like Pujara can frustrate bowlers.

Pujara played a pivotal role when India won the Border Gavaskar series 2-1 in the 2018-19 series. He proved his credentials yet again as he battled hard for his 43 runs on the first day of the Adelaide Test.

Brett Lee seemed impressed with the player's performance.

“When you have someone who is so patient, you try things as bowlers because you become frustrated. You think, 'I can’t actually get this guy out.' You get frustrated, you get angry, you think, 'This guy is a block artist, how do I get him out?' Then you try slower balls, you try yorkers, and that feeds into exactly what he wants, he just picks you off," noted Brett Lee.

Kerry O'Keeffe believes Cheteshwar Pujara's balance is perfect

No boundaries in his first 147 deliveries, and then two boundaries in a row for Cheteshwar Pujara.#AUSvIND live: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY pic.twitter.com/xCXzShxVnn — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2020

Former Australian cricketer and commentator Kerry O'Keeffe also heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara.

“If you had to name someone to bat for your life, it would be Pujara, you’d live to 120. It’s a beautiful balance. The forward presses are the platform, and this is why some of the Australians get into trouble. It is because their forward press isn’t quite balanced and it may be flawed whereas Pujara’s is perfect," said Kerry O'Keeffe.

Cheteshwar Pujara produced a defensive masterclass after he walked on during the third ball of the first Test. The Indian batsman played the ball late with soft hands and survived the lethal opening attack of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Patrick Cummins.

Pujara was undone on 43 by Nathan Lyon, but by then, he had negated 160 balls. His innings might not have had a significant impact on the scoreboard, but his impenetrable defence ensured the other Indian batsmen were not left exposed in the first session.