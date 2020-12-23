Kris Srikkanth, the former Indian captain and former chairman of national selectors, believes the Australian batting is not at its best without David Warner. Srikkanth has backed the struggling Indian side to come back strongly after their disastrous outing in the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

Srikkanth went on to say that 60% of Australia’s Test batting consists of only David Warner and Steve Smith.

“Let’s not forget, the Aussies’ batting is not great. My belief is the Aussies’ batting is 30% David Warner, 30% Steve Smith, all others put together is 30%. But the bowling is very good. The Australian batting is not very strong.” Srikkanth told The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald.

David Warner will also miss the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne due to his groin injury.

Kris Srikkanth agrees with Virat Kohli on India’s lack of intent

Srikkanth echoed Indian captain Virat Kohli’s sentiments that India had lacked intent in Adelaide that led to their 36 for nine — their lowest Test total ever.

“I think Virat (Kohli) summed it up very well when he said the positive intent was missing. They went into more of a shell, the Indians,” Srikkanth said. “The mindset I think was too defensive. They have to regroup. They have to have a bit more positive intent. The best way is just to go for it.”

The Tamil Nadu stalwart expressed concerns about Kohli and Mohammed Shami missing the Test series, but expected the hurt Indian unit to come back stronger from the ‘bad dream.’

“But when you miss King Kohli, it’s going to make it difficult, let’s be honest. And Shami [as well]. But I’m sure they’ll come out and fight. Everybody [in India] is disappointed, but then everyone has taken the view [to look at it] as a bad dream,” Srikkanth added.

Visiting teams have managed to bounce back from such lows in the past. During Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2011, Australia were bowled out for 47 in the first Test at Cape Town. Losing the first Test by eight wickets, Australia won the next Test at Johannesburg. The second Test marked the debut of Pat Cummins, who claimed a six-for in the second innings.

India’s second Test against Australia starts on December 26, on the Boxing Day, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).