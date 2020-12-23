IND v AUS 2020: 'Australian batting is not very strong'- Kris Srikkanth feels Team India can stage a comeback in 2nd Test

Not many experts are optimistic regarding India's chances in the four-match Test series against Australia, given how they were dismantled on the third day in Adelaide.

However, former India batsman Kris Srikkanth feels the Australian batting is vulnerable without David Warner at the top of the order.

Speaking to The Age and the Herald, Srikkanth said he thinks India will come out and fight in the second Test in Melbourne despite being without Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. The 61-year-old remarked:

''The mindset I think was too defensive. They have to regroup. They have to have a bit more positive intent. The best way is just to go for it. But when you miss King Kohli, it's going to make it difficult, let's be honest. And Shami [as well]. But I'm sure they'll come out and fight.''

"Everybody [in India] is disappointed, but then everyone has taken the view [to look at it] as a bad dream."

Srikkanth feels India can exploit Australia's vulnerable batting line-up

Star Australia batsman David Warner had suffered a groin injury in the limited-overs series against India, which made him miss the first Test in Adelaide.

Warner has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test as well. And Srikkanth is of the opinion that the Aussies are vulnerable without the 34-year-old opening the innings.

''Let's not forget, the Aussies' batting is not great. My belief is the Aussies' batting is 30 per cent Warner, 30 per cent Smith, all others put together is 30 per cent. But the bowling is very good. The Australian batting is not very strong." Srikkanth added.

India were in with a solid chance going into the third day of the first Test, as they led by 62 runs with nine wickets in hand. Many felt the visitors were in the driver's seat at that point.

However, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood's fiery spells turned the game on its head, allowing Australia to eventually win by a comfortable eight wickets.

Like Srikkanth said, India needs to look at the third day as a bad dream and try their best to make a comeback in the Melbourne Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.