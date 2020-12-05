The Australian team has added veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon to their squad for the remaining two matches of the T20I series against Indian.

Nathan Lyon, who is a mainstay of the Australian team in the longer format, has only played two T20 international matches in his career so far. Lyon had featured in the ODI format for the Australian team consistently during 2019, playing 14 of 29 matches that year.

The Australian limited-overs side has been struggling with injuries in the past week. David Warner had suffered a groin injury, Ashton Agar injured his calf, and Marus Stoinis is currently nursing a side injury.

The Australian team is also waiting on the results of the scans of skipper Aaron Finch, who suffered an injury to his hip area during the first T20I against India on Friday.

D’Arcy Short and Mitchell Swepson were added to the squad as a cover for David Warner and Ashton Agar right before the T20I series began.

The Australian team has released young all-rounder Cameron Green from the T20I squad

All-rounder Cameron Green, who made his ODI debut against India last week, has been released from the T20I squad. He will now join the Australia 'A' side for the three-day tour game against the visiting Indian side.

Cameron Green is part of the Test squad which will face India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The participation in the tour game is supposed to help him return his attention to the red-ball format.

Green will join the likes of Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Travis Head, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, and Will Pucovski in Australia's 'A' side, who are also part of the Australian Test squad.

