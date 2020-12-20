IND v AUS 2020: 'BCCI must rush Rahul Dravid to Australia to help the Indian batsmen' - Dilip Vengsarkar

Erstwhile Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has opined that Rahul Dravid should be 'rushed' to Australia to assist the Indian batsmen. On Saturday, the Indian team was bowled out for 36 in Adelaide - their lowest total in Test history.

This allowed Australia to clinch a 1-0 lead in the four-match 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahul Dravid, who coaches the India 'A' and U-19 teams, is currently head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. During his playing days, Dravid was a master of attritional cricket and was known for adapting to different conditions.

In 16 Tests in Australia, Rahul Dravid had an average of over 40. He was instrumental in India's memorable victory at Adelaide in 2003, courtesy of his knocks of 233 and 72*.

“The BCCI must rush Dravid to Australia to help the team. No one can guide the batsmen better on how to play the moving ball in those conditions. His presence will be a huge boost to the Indian team in the nets. In any case, the NCA has been shut due to Covid for the past nine months, leaving him with little to do," Vengsarkar told TOI on Saturday.

It's time Rahul Dravid is asked to be involved with the team more: Dilip Vengsarkar

A former chief selector, Dilip Vengasarkar emphasized Rahul Dravid's importance to the side, saying that he should be available for the team even if he has to go through a 14-day quarantine in Australia.

“Even if he has to serve a mandatory two-week quarantine period, he should be available for helping the Indian team at the nets before the third Test in Sydney, which will begin from January 7. It is time that Dravid is asked to be involved with the Indian team more," Vengsarkar said.

This is not the first time that former players have vouched for Rahul Dravid to have some role in the Indian setup.

At the time of Ravi Shastri's elevation to the position of Head Coach, Sourav Ganguly had reportedly asked for Rahul Dravid to be the team's batting consultant. However, Shastri's own choices were preferred then.

India and Australia will next lock horns in the Boxing Day Test starting on December 26.