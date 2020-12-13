IND V Aus 2020: "Been a tactic all the time"- Josh Hazlewood on using short balls against India

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is already plotting against the Indian batsman before the Border-Gavaskar Test series which begins on December 17. Hazlewood said that the Australians would use short deliveries at different times as a tactic against the Indian batsman.

The Indians also got some glimpse of what is to come as Australia A bowlers used the short ball against Cheteshwar Pujara with a leg gully in place.

Josh Hazlewood found some success in the limited-overs series against India with the short ball. He said:

''I think at different times yeah (we'll use short deliveries). It has probably been a tactic all the time here in Australia with probably considering the bounce and pace compared to other countries and wickets tend to be flat from time to time.''

''I guess, if we are not getting results on the front-foot, we will challenge, at different times, with the bouncer with the leg-side field. I think you know that has always been a part of the game here in Australia, probably from both sides.''

How did Josh Hazlewood fare against India in 2018/19?

The Indian batsman didn't make it easy for Josh Hazlewood and Co when they toured Australia for the 2018/19 Test series. The 29-year-old managed 13 wickets in 4 Tests, and his best figures were 3/52.

Josh Hazlewood was able to keep things tight, but he found it hard to penetrate Indian defences as he picked up his wickets at a strike rate of 70.23.

Australia will hope that Virat Kohli's absence after the first Test will bring with it some chinks in the Indian batting line-up. Josh Hazlewood will also be squaring up against Cheteshwar Pujara, who frustrated the Aussies last time, amassing 521 runs and batting for 1135 balls in the four Tests.

It remains to be seen whether the short-ball tactic will work against the Indian batsmen this time around.