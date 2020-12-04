IND v AUS 2020: Brad Hogg jokes that Virat Kohli 'strategically' dropped D'Arcy Short's catch

The Indian cricket team continued their winning streak under Virat Kohli's captaincy in T20I cricket this year by registering a ninth consecutive win in the format. The Men in Blue blanked Sri Lanka in a 3-match series this year and followed it up with a 5-0 sweep versus New Zealand.

While India managed to win the Canberra T20I by 11 runs, there were a few errors on the field. Virat Kohli dropped a simple catch during the game, but Brad Hogg labeled it as a 'strategy' employed by the Indian captain.

Chasing 162 runs, Australia got off to a magnificent start courtesy of the opening partnership of captain Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short. The duo posted 53 runs in the first six overs of the match.

During Deepak Chahar's over, Short mistimed the third ball, which went high into the air. Virat Kohli, who is known for his exceptional fielding, could not execute the catch. However, this did not cost India much as D'Arcy only scored 16 runs from 23 deliveries following the dropped catch.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg pointed out the same in a tweet as he joked:

"Strategic dropped catch from Kohli. Short 16 runs off 23 balls after that."

Strategic dropped catch from Kohli. Short 16 runs off 23 balls after that. #AusvInd #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 4, 2020

Virat Kohli's men end Australia's dominance at the Manuka Oval

Advertisement

After losing the toss, the visitors posted a total of161/7. KL Rahul scored a half-century at the top, while Ravindra Jadeja blew away the Australian bowling attack in the slog overs. Moises Henriques was the star of the first innings for Australia as he returned with figures of 3/22 in four overs.

None of the Aussie batsmen could convert their starts to put a good total on the scoreboard and the Indian team went 1-0 up in the 3-match series. It is pertinent to note that the Australian team had never lost an international game in the capital before the series against India. However, they have now lost two matches on a trot in Canberra.