Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has opined that Prithvi Shaw would be better suited to bat in the middle-order rather than at the top of the order. Shaw’s technique, or the lack of solidity therein, has made Hogg come to this conclusion.

Prithvi Shaw struggled against the moving ball during the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as in the games that he played in Australia. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins cleaned up his stumps in either innings of the first Test, as Shaw was found moving into his shots. This triggered serious concerns about his technique against the swing.

Brad Hogg, however, has no concerns about Prithvi Shaw’s ability with the bat. He pointed out that the youngster has made plenty of runs in the domestic circuit, which makes any doubts about his talent incongruous.

“Shaw has made a lot of runs in domestic cricket, so he has talent. I think India should look at him at 4 or 5 for the long term, where his technique will be better suited.”

Good XI. Shaw has made a lot of runs in domestic cricket, so he has talent. I think India should look at him at 4 or 5 for the long term, where his technique will be better suited. #IndvAus https://t.co/X3jiMpItzT — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 22, 2020

Also read: 'You have to just forget about the low scores'

Prithvi Shaw is unlikely to feature in the second Test against Australia

After the horrendous batting performance in the second innings at Adelaide, the Indian team is almost certain to the batting personnel going into the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It came as a surprise when India opted to go with an out of form Prithvi Shaw for the Adelaide Test. And now, having made 0 and 4 in the two innings, Shaw is almost certain to be shown the way out of the playing XI when the action moves to the MCG.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are two potential contenders to partner Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order. Either of them may fill in the middle-order slot opened up by the departure of Virat Kohli as well.

Advertisement

That's that from the 1st Test.



Australia win by 8 wickets and go 1-0 up in the four-match series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/dBLRRBSJrx #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B00dlrLoeu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2020

Also read: 'A world-class performer' - Steve Smith praises R Ashwin