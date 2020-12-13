IND V AUS 2020: Cheteshwar Pujara feels sledging is overrated

Cheteshwar Pujara will undoubtedly have a big role to play for India when the Men in Blue take on Australia in the four-match Test series starting December 17. Pujara, who had amassed 521 runs in the 2018-19 series against Australia, said past glory doesn't matter to him.

''I would definitely like to repeat the performance(from 2018-19 series), but I am not someone who would live on past glory. Yes, it was an excellent tour, but this will be a fresh start. I will have to be in my zone again. It’s not that because it worked in the past, results will follow. They never do. You have to concentrate in every innings.''

Apart from the runs, the way Cheteshwar Pujara occupied the crease during the last tour of Australia frustrated the Aussies. He batted out 1135 balls, and Josh Hazlewood had talked about how Pujara’s wicket was more valued than Virat Kohli's.

Cheteshwar Pujara also talked about how following a particular routine has helped him to stay calm.

''My routine – meditation, prayers and yoga are part of my life. I don’t do them consciously to improve my game, but there is correlation for sure. They help me stay calm and positive.''

Cheteshwar Pujara thinks sledging is overrated

As far as Cheteshwar Pujara is concerned, sledging is irrelevant. He doesn't believe one can win too many battles while sledging.

''I think sledging is overrated. It’s irrelevant. I don’t think you can win too many battles with sledging. I don’t even know what they are saying when I am in my zone.”

With Virat Kohli set to return to India after the first Test because of his paternity leave, the onus will be on Cheteshwar Pujara to guide the Indian innings for the rest of the tour.

The Test specialist has good memories from his last outing to Australia. The Indian fans will be hoping to see a repeat of 2018-19 series when Pujara's 'monk-like' concentration blunted the Australian attack.