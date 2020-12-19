IND V AUS 2020: 'Could hardly lift his hand' - Virat Kohli gives update on Mohammed Shami's injury

After India's shocking collapse to Australia in the first Test in Adelaide, there is more bad news coming in from the Indian dressing room. Virat Kohli gave a little update on the extent of Mohammed Shami's injury, and things don't look good for him.

''He's (Shami) going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain. He could hardly lift his hand. We'll get the scans now and will know more in the evening.''

36 all out is India's lowest ever total in Test cricket and the joint 5th lowest in Test history #AUSvIND #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kyO2EivWP9 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 19, 2020

India were skittled out for a paltry score of 36 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test, after they started the third day in a promising position. Australia registered a confidence-boosting win by eight wickets as they chased the target of 90 runs with ease.

To rub more salt into India's wounds, Mohammed Shami was injured while he came in to bat at No. 11. The Indian seamer was struck by Patrick Cummins' vicious delivery on the forearm.

Ouch...



Shami is getting some treatment for a nasty blow on the arm: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SyodTTQXO0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

Mohammed Shami took some treatment on the field, but it soon became apparent that he wasn't able to carry on and had to retire hurt. The bowler then didn't take the field in the second innings, and Umesh Yadav shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Shami might have gone wicketless in the first innings of the Adelaide Test, but he kept the pressure on the Aussies with his tight bowling.

India are already missing an experienced campaigner in Ishant Sharma, and the latest update regarding Mohammed Shami doesn't look promising.

Who can replace Mohammed Shami in the second Test?

Advertisement

Mohammad Siraj is yet to play a Test for India.

Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini are the other two seam-bowling options, which the Indian team management can consider if Mohammed Shami fails to recover from this blow. The second Test match starts from December 26 in Melbourne.