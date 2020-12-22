IND v AUS 2020: 'Cricket is a funny game' - Varun Aaron reacts to Indian cricket team's bizarre collapse

The Indian cricket team registered its lowest total in Test history last week against Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowled out the visitors for only 36 runs in the second innings of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide.

Fast bowler Varun Aaron, who has played nine Tests for the Men in Blue, used a famous saying to describe the Indian cricket team's dramatic collapse.

"It might seem a bit bizarre how India can get out for 36, but cricket is a funny game, and such things happen once in a while," Aaron said in a virtual interaction with kids at Rajasthan Royals Academy UAE's Xmas Camp.

The Indian cricket team had taken a 53-run first innings lead at the Adelaide Oval. However, Virat Kohli's men capitulated in the second innings, eventually setting Australia a target of just 90 runs.

The Aussies made light work of the score, winning the Day/Night Test by eight wickets.

Varun Aaron knows a thing or two about playing against Australia Down Under. The pacer was a part of the Indian squad that toured Australia in 2014-15.

Steve Smith tormented the Indian bowlers on that tour. Thus, when a fan asked Varun to name his most challenging opponent till date, he replied:

"In Test cricket, it's Steve Smith because he's just a bit weird. He does some weird things that other batsmen don't."

Varun Aaron played under Steve Smith's leadership for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Can the Indian cricket team bounce back in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Three Test matches still remain in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian cricket team has a chance to come back and retain the coveted trophy. However, it will require a herculean effort from the visitors.

Skipper Virat Kohli is on his way back to India on paternity leave. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Test team for the first time overseas.

The Indian cricket team will reportedly make at least four changes for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. It will be interesting to see if the visitors could give the Aussies a run for their money.