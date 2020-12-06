IND v AUS 2020: Daniel Sams age, height, hometown, & cricket stats

Ahead of the second T20I match versus the Indian cricket team, former Australian captain George Bailey handed Daniel Sams his first T20I cap. The all-rounder earned his first opportunity to play an international match.

Daniel Sams was the highest wicket-taker in the previous edition of the Big Bash League. The left-arm fast bowler replaced Mitchell Starc in the Australian playing XI for the Sydney T20I.

Many Indian cricket fans would know that Daniel Sams played for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. The Aussie player did not get a bid in the auction, but DC roped him in as Jason Roy's replacement.

The Delhi-based franchise included Sams in the playing XI thrice. Unfortunately, the all-rounder could neither score a run nor take a wicket.

It is pertinent to note Sams had broken his compatriot Kane Richardson's record for the most wickets in a single season of the Men's Big Bash League by taking 30 wickets in BBL 9.

Here are some other exciting things you need to know about Australia's newest T20I player, Daniel Sams.

Daniel Sams Age

Daniel Sams will make his T20I debut after being given his Australia cap by George Bailey #AUSvIND https://t.co/0RJjeLyJs5 pic.twitter.com/uI31tpDMXL — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 6, 2020

Daniel Sams was born on October 27, 1992. He is 28 years and 40 days old.

Advertisement

Daniel Sams height

Daniel Sams is approximately 6 feet and 2 inches (189 centimeters) tall.

Daniel Sams home town

Daniel Sams belongs to New South Wales, and he represents his state at the domestic level. His birthplace is Milperra.

Daniel Sams cricket stats

As mentioned ahead, Daniel Sams picked up 30 wickets in the previous BBL season. The bowling all-rounder has played 40 T20 games in his career, scalping 52 wickets at an economy rate of 8.26.

Sams bats right-handed and has aggregated 231 T20 runs at a strike rate of 116.66.