IND v AUS 2020: David Warner suffers groin injury; will undergo scans tonight

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman David Warner picked up an adductor injury during the second ODI match against India. The southpaw looked in magnificent touch in the series as he had registered back-to-back half-centuries at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner suffered the groin injury when he attempted a dive to stop Shikhar Dhawan's straight shot during the fourth over of the Indian innings. Josh Hazlewood bowled a slightly fuller delivery, and Dhawan just pushed it past the Aussie pacer. David Warner made a tumbling stop while the batsmen crossed over for a single.

Just in: David Warner has an adductor (groin) injury. He will have scans tonight#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/2zIWbF6d97 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 29, 2020

Warner seemed to be in pain and the physio eventually took him off the field. News emerged after the game that the opener would undergo scans at a hospital. Skipper Aaron Finch stated in the post-match presentation that his opening partner might miss the series finale at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Who will replace David Warner in the Australian lineup for the third ODI?

David Warner played a crucial role in the Australian team's twin victories over India. In the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Warner stitched another magnificent first-wicket partnership with Aaron Finch.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad star scored 83 runs off 77 deliveries, smacking 8 fours and 3 sixes. Unfortunately, he got run out in the 26th over courtesy of a superb direct hit from Shreyas Iyer. Warner seemed set for a big score in Sydney, and Australia will miss him dearly if he is ruled out of the last ODI of the series.

Most 100-run partnerships against India in ODIs:



🌴 Gordon Greenidge & Desmond Haynes ➜ 6

🇦🇺 Aaron Finch & David Warner ➜ 5* 👏

🇱🇰 Mahela Jayawardene & Kumar Sangakkara ➜ 5



What a pair!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/hjxxr2joj4 — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

The Aussies will have to assess their options ahead of the 3rd ODI of the series and Matthew Wade might get a game against the Men in Blue at the Manuka Oval. If Marcus Stoinis recovers to full fitness, he could replace David Warner and open the innings for the home side.