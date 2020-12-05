IND v AUS 2020: Ravindra Jadeja's hamstring injury aggrieved the Australian team, says Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta has given his view on the concussion substitute controversy that has sparked a debate in the cricket world.

In the 43-year-old's opinion, Ravindra Jadeja's hamstring injury could have been the reason why the Australian camp was unhappy with the decision to allow Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute.

During his appearance on Sports Today, Deep Dasgupta spoke at length about Ravindra Jadeja's substitution. He believes that no team in the world would fake a head injury.

Dasgupta added that an adrenaline rush could have been the reason why the Saurashtra-based all-rounder did not need a physiotherapist after Mitchell Starc's delivery hit him on the helmet.

"I don't think anyone will take head injury lightly and shouldn't take it lightly. And I also don't think anyone will fake something as serious as a head injury. Across all sports, head injuries are taken extremely seriously and I don't think any team, forget about Virat Kohli's team and the Indian team management, will fake it," said Deep Dasgupta.

It is pertinent to note that Ravindra Jadeja went limping off the field because of his injured hamstring. Thus, the Australian management might have sensed that the all-rounder would not have bowled in the second innings even if he had not gotten hit on his helmet.

Deep Dasgupta discussed the injury angle and continued:

"I can understand why the Australians and Justin Langer felt aggrieved because the whole concussion thing came under the scanner because Jadeja also suffered a hamstring injury while he was batting and he limped off after India's innings. That was the main reason behind the cloud."

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of T20I series against Australia

While Yuzvendra Chahal helped the Indian cricket team win the first T20I with his three-wicket haul, the Aussies would not have received a 160+ target had Ravindra Jadeja not destroyed the bowlers in the slog overs.

Unfortunately, Ravindra Jadeja will no longer represent India in the T20I series. Shardul Thakur has taken his place in the squad. Since Jadeja was in red-hot form, his absence will hurt the visitors in the upcoming fixtures.