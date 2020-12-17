Australia and India played out an enthralling day one of the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval, as fans were treated to 89 overs of high-quality cricket.

At the end of the day's play, both teams will feel that they are in a fairly decent position. However, Australia are slightly ahead after a flurry of late wickets saw India end the day on 233/6.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, India lost Prithvi Shaw on just the second ball of the Test match, as he edged an in-swinging delivery from Mitchell Starc onto the stumps.

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then provided some rearguard action, but the former was bowled by a beauty from Pat Cummins, leaving India in a real pickle at 32/2.

Virat Kohli then came to the crease and played with real grit, going toe to toe with the Australia bowlers. Kohli and Pujara fought hard to keep the Aussie bowlers at bay.

But Lyon eventually got the better of Pujara in the 50th over after an excellent review by Tim Paine. Pujara's hard-fought 43 came off 160 balls, but his innings provided the momentum for Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to play more freely.

The duo were able to take advantage of the softening pink ball and added 88 runs together, before a mix-up gave Australia the opening they needed.

Virat Kohli run-out leads to India collapse

Virat Kohli was run-out with India at 188/3, sparking a collapse

Kohli was looking primed for a big score, before a mix-up with Rahane led to him losing his wicket for 74. The wicket came just before the new ball was due.

Australia took full advantage of this by going on and getting the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari in quick succession.

However, Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin put together a decent 27-run partnership to stem the flow of wickets and keep India in the contest at the end of day's play.

Nevertheless, India will feel that they should have been in a commanding position, if not for that run-out.

Virat Kohli was India's leading scorer with 74, while Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets to his name.

The game is finely poised ahead of day two, and what happens tomorrow could well end up deciding who wins the first Test match.