IND V AUS 2020: 'Going to bat the way I bat' - Matthew Wade talks about opening for the first time in his Test career

As Australia announced its playing XI for the first Test against India, it became clear that Matthew Wade will open the innings. After the toss, Wade had a chat with Fox Sports, and said he wouldn't change his approach much as an opener.

Wade revealed he got the nod yesterday but had been preparing to open for a while. The 32-year-old said:

''It(Chance to open in Test) came about after the last T20. It was thrown up then, so I've kind of been mentally preparing since, I got the nod yesterday, that I'd 100 per cent be doing it.''

"I'm not going to turn into an opener overnight. I'm just going to continue to bat the way I bat. Hopefully, that's good enough. Who knows if it's going to be for one or two Tests."

Matthew Wade talks about his preparation to face the new ball

Wade has never opened the innings in his Test career.

Wade believes batting a lot in Hobart during recent years would keep him in good stead when he faces the Indian fast bowlers.

''I had the pleasure of facing our blokes out here in three-night sessions with brand new balls. I'm lucky I batted at Bellerive, which is a bowler-friendly wicket, for the last three years. So I'm confident I can play the ball late enough, the brand new ball.''

Matthew Wade is expected to partner Joe Burns at the top of the order in the first Test. If not for injuries, the Australian team would have likely gone into the game with the opening pair of Will Pucovski and David Warner for the opening Test.

Matthew Wade has never batted higher than no. 5 in his Test career, and it will undoubtedly be a massive challenge for him to face the Indian bowlers. The wicketkeeper-batsman hasn't got the best of records against India either, averaging 25.75 against the Men in Blue in Tests.